Hoshiarpur Land scam: SDM to accept applications for compensation till November 10

A year after the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam, compensation work has resumed as sub -division magistrate (SDM) of Hoshiarpur Friday invited applications from those whose land was acquired for the four-laning project.

In the land scam case, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had registered a case against Hoshiarpur’s previous SDM as the main accuse. However, the current SDM, Jitender Jorwal, invited applications for compensation till November 10.

According to Hoshiarpur DPRO officials, all those who are eligible for compensation can submit their applications till November 10 and those who would fail to do so would have to bear the cost of removal of any structure constructed by the government on their acquired land.

