Horse trading issue: Tamil Nadu Governor refers DMK’s memorandum to Speaker, Chief Secretary

Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (left) and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony of the former at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (PTI Photo) Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (left) and Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao during the swearing-in ceremony of the former at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Monday referred DMK’s memorandum and CD on “revelations” about alleged horse-trading involving AIADMK MLAs to speaker and chief secretary for “appropriate action”, PTI reported. The latest development comes hours after assembly speaker P Dhanapal ruled that the submitted CD was only a TV channel’s video footage and that it has no evidential value.

Earlier in the day, Dhanapal had said the issue could not be allowed to be raised in the House as it was based on the media reportage. He also cited previous incidents from House records to assert that a debate based on media report was not allowable, adding that allowing it would go against the House rules and traditions.

On June 16, DMK leader MK Stalin tried to hand over a CD to Dhanapal in the House seeking permission to raise the issue. However, the speaker had told him to give it in his chamber. Subsequently, he had said he would examine it and then give his ruling on it. Later, Pichandi had submitted the CD.

The issue came to the fore after a TV channel, as part of its ‘sting’ operation, aired footage in which ruling party MLA SS Saravanan allegedly made claims about inducements to ruling party legislators ahead of the trust vote sought by Chief Minister K Palaniswami regime in February.

With inputs from PTI

