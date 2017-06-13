Hoping to remain united, Bihar man bites wife after being bitten by poisonous snake

According to doctors, the woman was saved due to timely treatment. (Source: Pixabay, Representational) According to doctors, the woman was saved due to timely treatment. (Source: Pixabay, Representational)

A man hailing from Samastipur district, Bihar, woke up last weekend to find he’d been bitten by a venomous snake and would not survive given his deteriorating condition. In an emotional state, he went up to his wife and started biting her wrists in the hope that they could depart together, reported Gulf News. After telling her he loved her very much, the couple fell unconscious. While Shankar Rai succumbed to his injuries, Amiri Devi was saved by doctors from a local hospital.

“He told me he loved me too much and want to die together before grabbing my wrist and sinking his teeth into it. I allowed him to do so,” the woman was quoted as saying by Gulf News. She added that he wanted them to remain united, but his dying wish remains unfulfilled.

According to doctors, the woman was saved due to timely treatment. “The woman could be saved as her treatment began on time. She is safe now,” a local medical practitioner Dr Jaykant told local reporters on Monday.

Samastipur district is around 90 kilometres from Bihar’s capital, Patna. Earlier this year, another bizarre incident was reported from Begusarai district in Bihar, where a krait emerged from the schoolbag of a four-year-old boy, enrolled in LKG. The deadly snake caused a stampede-like situation in the classroom.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd