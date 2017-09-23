Hoping to get Open Defecation Free status, KCB races to finish repairs, improve hygiene

Repair work underway at a public toilet in Khadki market area. Arul Horizon Repair work underway at a public toilet in Khadki market area. Arul Horizon

Hoping to bag Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) is racing against time to complete repairs on its premises and improving the hygiene and sanitation there.

A central government team is slated to visit KCB and review its performance. If it gets ODF status, it will be the second in Pune after the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) to do so.

The KCB has issued a public notice seeking suggestions in this regard. Earlier this month, it had initiated a slew of measures to improve the condition of its public toilets as well as hygiene and sanitation in the cantonment.

Commenting on the works, KCB CEO Amol Jagtap said, “The repair works of existing public toilets are nearing completion and we are constantly looking for more areas where urgent repair work is needed. We are positive of obtaining the status.”

The most crowded area in the cantonment remains the Khadki market area, and the washrooms there are currently undergoing a major facelift.

In the last special board meeting held in this regard, there was a proposal mooted to install e-toilets in the market area, which sees a floating footfall of over 5,000 people everyday.

KCB Vice President Abhay Sawant had said, “The model is successfully implemented in Mumbai, which is far more populated than Pune. KCB can also own and operate such toilets so that there is better management in crowded localities.”

Several members had complained that the sewage lines were not laid into the arterial lanes where there are a sizable number of residences and housing colonies. Range Hills was one such area where staff quarters and several government quarters had dilapidated drainage lines, needing urgent repairs.

While the board is in the last phase for completing the works, Jagtap admitted that some sanitation issues needed more time to be addressed.

“Some of the problems involving pipeline and connecting drainage lines to the main channel along streets have not been addressed yet, but we are in the process of identifying such localities. These will be long-term works which will need six to eight months to complete,” said Jagtap.

The board had sanctioned Rs 70 lakh for setting up baby channels, meant for children, to existing washrooms.

