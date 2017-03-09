Hope to see breakthrough in GST: PM Modi ahead of Budget Session

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media outside the Parliament. (Source: ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing media outside the Parliament. (Source: ANI)

Ahead of the second leg of the Budget Session on Thursday, Prime Minister has said that he hopes that discussions in the House are allowed and that there is a breakthrough in the GST legislation.

“Mujhe vishwaas hai charcha ka starr upar jaayga, humari asha hai GST mein breakthrough ho (I believe that the standard of discussion will be raised and that there is a breakthrough in the GST legislation),” the Prime Minister said addressing media outside the Parliament.

He also added that with regards to GST, all states and parties have shown a “positive approach” and that the process sees completion in this session.

Following a month-long break, the Budget Session is set to resume on Thursday and several legislations including that of GST are expected to pass. The Finance Bill is also among the bills expected to see passage.

On the other hand, opposition Congress are expected to raise the issue of the racial killings of Indians in the US.

