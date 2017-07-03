Hope PM Modi leads global fight against climate change: Ban Ki-moon

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon. (Source: Youtube/Wion) Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon. (Source: Youtube/Wion)

Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s efforts under his leadership to save the environment. In an interview to news channel WION, Ban said that Modi is spearheading the fight against climate change and is working to make sure that green house gas emissions are reduced.

The former UN chief said that he met Modi several times and even visited Gujarat. “I have met him so many times, even visited his home town Gujarat when he hosted a very important summit on environment,” Ban Ki-moon said, adding, “I really wanted to be with him and support his leadership.”

Admiring the PM’s leadership and majoritarian support, Ban said, “Not only has he been popular in his own country, he has been spearheading this campaign to save planet Earth and human beings from environmental degradation by initiating many important domestic and global initiatives.”

Further listing PM Modi’s achievements, Ban said that he “spearheaded what we call the International Solar Alliance where 122 countries are participating.”

“With the help of European Union, particularly United States, it is hugely ambitious; They are now making sure that green house gas emissions will be reduced by their nationally targeted, determined contribution reducing at least 33-35% against the levels prevalent in 2005, I hope,” the South Korean diplomat said.

Hoping for a better future for the Paris climate deal and a more cooperative US, Ban said, “Despite what is happening now in some parts of the world, particularly US, Indian government and PM Modi will really lead this global campaign to make sure that Paris Agreement will be fully implemented.”

Calling himself a “child of war”, Ban recalled that his first posting as a South Korean diplomat was in New Delhi. He said that during the Korean War, India, among many others, “sent very important life-saving humanitarian support teams. We are deeply grateful to the Indian people, such a great humanitarian support at a time when many Korean people, including myself needed life-saving support.”

He said that he was passionate about climate change and reiterated the Paris Agreement as one of his greatest achievements as UN chief.

