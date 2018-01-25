Hope Pakistan responds to PM Modi’s statement to fight poverty: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti (Express) Mehbooba Mufti (Express)

Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday hoped that Pakistan will reciprocate positively to a recent statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that both the nations shall jointly fight poverty instead of firing at each other on the borders.

“Mein ummeed karti hoon ki jo humarey wazir-e-azam ne bayan diya hai, Pakistan uss par positive reaction dega ki humey mil jul ke gurbat ke khilaf, gareebi ke khilaf, muflisi ke khilaf ladna chahiye, na ki humey ek dusrey ke saath ladna chahiye (I hope that Pakistan will positively react to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that instead of fighting against each other, both the nations shall jointly fight poverty),” she said in the State Legislative Council in response to concerns expressed by legislators on both the treasury and Opposition benches.

Referring to the period of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, when firing had stopped on the borders, she said that people on both sides lived in peace for many years.

Those staying ahead of the barbed-wire fence get trapped whenever there is cross-border firing, she said, adding that people are faced with a difficult situation as their schools too come within the firing range.

Responding to the demand for construction of bunkers for residents in border areas, she said that though the bunkers will get constructed at the earliest, these are a temporary solution to the problem. “Asli haal to yeh ki dono mulk, jo aapas mein padosi bhi hain, inko ek dusrey ke saath rehna, sakoon ke saath aur bina jang ke rehna sikhna padega (The real solution is that both the neighbouring countries will have to learn to live together in peace and without fighting each other),” she added.

