Presents Latest News
  • Hope ‘our 56 inch strongman’ has plan on Doklam: Rahul Gandhi

Hope ‘our 56 inch strongman’ has plan on Doklam: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi's comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have "learnt lessons" from the stand-off last year.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2018 2:39 pm
Hope 'our 56 inch strongman' has plan on Doklam: Rahul Gandhi Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he hoped the “56 inch strongman” had a plan to deal with the Doklam issue (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Doklam issue, saying he hoped the “56 inch strongman” has a plan to deal with the situation.

Gandhi’s comments came after China on Monday asserted that Doklam belongs to it and India should have “learnt lessons” from the stand-off last year. Recalling China’s statement, Gandhi said on Twitter, “Last week thousands took my Twitter poll. 63% felt Modi Ji would use hugplomacy, blame RM and cry in public to deal with the Doklam issue!

“For India’s sake, I hope you were wrong and our 56 inch strongman has a plan.”

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam near Sikkim last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Adda
Mar 27: Latest News