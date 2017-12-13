I hope no Arvind Kejriwal emerges from my movement again: Anna Hazare

Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand) Social activist Anna Hazare. (Express Photo: Oinam Anand)

Social activist Anna Hazare on Tuesday said he hoped no Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his movement again. “I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again,” he told reporters in Agra after addressing a public meeting. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit Aam Aadmi Party.

Speaking at the public meeting at the Shahid Smarak in Agra, Hazare said a big rally would be organised at the national capital on March 23 and urged the farmers to join it in huge numbers. He accused the UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill.

“The (Narendra) Modi government later diluted the provisions of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Both the Congress and the BJP are guilty (in this regard),” the 80-year-old social activist said.

Lamenting that even after 70 years of achieving independence, democracy, in its true sense, was yet to come to India, Hazare said, “We do not want a government of capitalists. No Modi, no Rahul (Gandhi). We want a government which works for farmers’ interests.”

