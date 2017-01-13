Hope incidents like Amazon-tricolour are not repeated: Vikas Swarup

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. (Express photo) Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Vikas Swarup. (Express photo)

After taking Amazon to task over sale of doormats depicting the tricolour, India on Friday hoped such incidents are not repeated. “The External Affairs Minister personally monitors tweets to her and responds to concerns and complaints that are raised. It was in this context that she received information about an offending item being sold on the Amazon Canada website – namely that of a doormat with the Indian flag,” MEA Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

“She immediately responded seeking an apology from Amazon and asking for the offending item to be removed. Within one day, the Vice President and Country Head of Amazon wrote to her expressing regret, and indicating that the item had been pulled from the website. We appreciate the prompt response from Amazon and hope that such incidents are not repeated in the future,” he said.

After receiving the complaint, Swaraj, in a series of tweets, had said, “Amazon must tender unconditional apology. They must withdraw all products insulting our national flag immediately.

“If this is not done forthwith, we will not grant Indian Visa to any Amazon official. We will also rescind the Visas issued earlier.”

Following the stern message, Amazon expressed regret for “offending” Indian sentiments and informed Swaraj about removal of the offensive product from its Canadian website.