Hope government admitting muscular approach in Jammu-Kashmir failed, says P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said he hoped the central government, by announcing a peace initiative in Jammu and Kashmir, was finally admitting that its “muscular approach” to the Valley’s problems had failed. “With appointment of interlocutor, I hope government has finally admitted ‘muscular approach’ has failed in J&K,” Chidambaram tweeted after Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said a sustained dialogue would be initiated by the government for a solution to the Kashmir issue.

Chidambaram, who as home minister in the UPA government had formed a three-member committee of interlocutors for a dialogue on Kashmir, said the movement from “No talks” to “Talks with all stakeholders” was a major victory for those who had argued for a political solution in Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh on Monday announced that former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma would be the central government’s representative for initiating a dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

