Hope good sense prevails and Pakistan frees Kulbhushan Jadhav: CPI

The CPI on Friday hoped Pakistan respects the verdict of the International Court of Justice and releases Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by its military court on charges of espionage. The Communist Party of India (CPI) also hit out at Pakistan for showing “adamant attitude” after it refused to accept the world body’s decision. “The CPI welcomes the ICJ’s verdict staying the execution of Jadhav by Pakistan, though the final verdict is yet to be pronounced,” it said in a statement.

The CPI termed as “highly objectionable” the stance Pakistan took after the ICJ passed the order on Thursday and condemned the neighbouring country’s stand of denying consular access to Jadhav. “The party hopes that good sense will prevail upon Pakistan to respect the verdict and free Jadhav,” the Left party added.

Pakistan’s foreign office had on Thursday said it does not accept the ICJ’s jurisdiction in matters related to national security after the UN court stayed Jadhav’s execution. It also hit out at India, saying the country has been “trying to hide its real face” by taking the case of Jadhav to the ICJ.

Jadhav, 46 a former Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and subversive activities after which India approached the highest UN judicial body with the plea to stay his execution. The ICJ at the Hague yesterday instructed Pakistan to take all “necessary measures at its disposal” to ensure that Jadhav is not executed pending a final decision by it.

