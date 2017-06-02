Latest News
  • Hope Kashmiri Pandits can return home soon: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Hope Kashmiri Pandits can return home soon: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple at Tulmulla tehsil of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir. She said that she hopes for peace and happiness in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 2, 2017 2:56 pm
Mehbooba Mufti, Kashmiri pandits, jammu and kashmir, india news J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple.

Related News

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said she hopes displaced Kashmiri Pandits could soon return to the state and make it their home again. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mufti said, “Dua karti hun ki woh din jaldi aaye ki Kashmiri Pandit baizaat apne ghar wapas aayen, J&K mein aman aur khushali aaye (I pray that Kashmir Pandits return home with honour, and peace and happiness return to Jammu and Kashmir),” Mufti said.

The chief minister was speaking during the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple at Tulmulla tehsil of Ganderbal district. Hundreds of devotees, mainly comprising Kashmiri Pandits population, participate in the festival.

In February, Mufti had visited a number of camps of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu on Shivratri, becoming the first chief minister to do so. She had visited camps at Purkoo, Nagrota, Purkhoo and Buta Nagar and extended her greetings for the festival. Her gesture was appreciated by the inhabitants who had received her in the traditional Kashmiri style. “Kashmiri Pandits are an inseparable part of the Kashmiri society, and the inclusive ethos, for which Kashmir has been known for ages, is incomplete without them,” Mufti had said addressing the inhabitants.

More Related News

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. L
    l s
    Jun 2, 2017 at 3:38 pm
    Were you in coma for all these years. Did you just wake up ?????? Get the pundits back and then peace returns to the valley.
    Reply
    1. H
      hardik
      Jun 2, 2017 at 4:04 pm
      kashmiri pandits is a total hoax to usurp great land of kashmir
      Reply

    Best of Express

    Buzzing Now

    Top News

    Jun 02: Latest News