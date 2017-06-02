Hope Kashmiri Pandits can return home soon: J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti

J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple. J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti attended the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said she hopes displaced Kashmiri Pandits could soon return to the state and make it their home again. Speaking to news agency ANI, Mufti said, “Dua karti hun ki woh din jaldi aaye ki Kashmiri Pandit baizaat apne ghar wapas aayen, J&K mein aman aur khushali aaye (I pray that Kashmir Pandits return home with honour, and peace and happiness return to Jammu and Kashmir),” Mufti said.

The chief minister was speaking during the annual festival of Mata Kheer Bhawani temple at Tulmulla tehsil of Ganderbal district. Hundreds of devotees, mainly comprising Kashmiri Pandits population, participate in the festival.

In February, Mufti had visited a number of camps of Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu on Shivratri, becoming the first chief minister to do so. She had visited camps at Purkoo, Nagrota, Purkhoo and Buta Nagar and extended her greetings for the festival. Her gesture was appreciated by the inhabitants who had received her in the traditional Kashmiri style. “Kashmiri Pandits are an inseparable part of the Kashmiri society, and the inclusive ethos, for which Kashmir has been known for ages, is incomplete without them,” Mufti had said addressing the inhabitants.

