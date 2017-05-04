Hooghly jetty collapse: ‘We have accepted he is no more… but families haven’t even got the bodies’

Family of Mohd Rashid, who is among six missing following the Hooghly jetty collapse. Subham Dutta Family of Mohd Rashid, who is among six missing following the Hooghly jetty collapse. Subham Dutta

Shakila Khatoon holds up a photo of her son, wearing a suit, in her one-room house at Segunbagan in Hooghly. Mohd Kamaluddin, 21, son of a jute mill worker, had done a course in hotel management and was looking for a job, his mother says. He is one of six persons missing since a jetty at Bhadreswar-Telinipara ferry ghat collapsed last week.

“My son was going for a job interview. I told him, ‘Kagaj sambhal ke rakhna,’ (keep your papers safe),” says Shakila, “but I forgot to tell him to take care of himself. Look, we have got his bag back, all his papers intact. But he is missing.”

“My younger son is 11. He has been selected in the Atlético de Kolkata junior football team and they bear all expenses in training him,” she says. “But I dare not send him anymore. I have already lost one son.”

The jetty, 300 m long and just 5.6 feet wide, was being used by more than 6,000 people every day. A 50 m portion collapsed during high tide. The bodies of 13 victims have been fished out; the six families who wait for confirmation, meanwhile, are upset with the search effort — or lack of it.

At Gondalpara jute mill basti lives the Sharma family in a single-room brick hut with a dirt floor. For the jute worker’s family, which sustains on Rs 6,000 monthly, all hopes lay in their eldest son, Suraj, a college student, who managed his expenses through private tuition. Now he is missing.

“The rest of had gone to our ancestral home in Gaya,” says Suraj’s father Jitendra Sharma, sitting on the doorstep. “Suraj had stayed back and was about to join us. I call my relatives everyday to check if he has reached there. Trains are often late; maybe he took a train there. I know he is alive.”

“I want to see my son, alive or dead,” says Rita Devi, who rushed back from Gaya.

Suraj couldn’t swim. Last seen, he was struggling in the water.

“Suraj e was thrashing his arms about, but no one could reach him,” says Sonali Thakur, a class X student and a survivor.

“It was 10.45 am and there were 150 of us standing on the jetty that runs into the middle of the river,” she says. “We saw the boat approaching and some people walked ahead. In a flash, the middle collapsed and people were swept away. I was lucky to survive. People were thrashing their arms, screaming, sinking like idols. Locals jumped in, some used boats and rescued 40, 50 people.”

“In the first place, the incident happened due to negligence. Then the rescue operation was worse,” says Wajid Ali, breaking down as he speaks of his missing brother, Mohd Rashid. “It’s been one week and many bodies have not yet been recovered. I have been hiring boats searching for my brother…”

Md Hasibuddin and his wife, who have lost their son Parvez Alam, 19, allege there has a slack in the intensity of the search.

“It was 20 speed boats the first day and now it’s just two,” says Parvez’s mother. “My husband sits at the ghat from 4 am till night, waiting for Parvez’s body. We have accepted that he is no more and completed all rituals without the body. I am shocked that the government just announced compensation and shrugged off responsibility. Who is accountable for so many deaths? What about families like ours, who didn’t even get the bodies?”

Agriculture Minister Tapan Dasgupta, a local resident, tells The Indian Express: “The search is on. The best measures are being taken to trace those missing. It was a very unfortunate incident. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already announced Rs 2 lakh as ex gratia to the families of those who died, and compensation for those who are yet to find their relatives is being worked out. We extend full support to these families and steps are being taken so that such incidents don’t happen again.”

