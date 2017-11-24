Hooghly: CID likely to join TMC leader murder probe

The CID is likely to help Hooghly police probe the murder of Bhadreshwar Municipality chairperson and Trinamool Congress leader Manoj Upadhyay Tuesday night. On Thursday morning, people rallied outside Bhadreshwar police station, demanding arrest of the mastermind behind the crime. Bhadreswar Municipality vice-chairperson Praloy Chakraborty, chairperson in council Prakash Goswami and TMC leader Mohammed Alam led the protest on G T Road, blocking traffic for at least an hour.

Soon, a police team consisting of Chandannagar Commissionerate DCP Mrinal Kanti Mazumdar, ACP Ishrat Jahan and officer-in-charge of Bhadreswar police station area tried to restore order. They assured fast and highest level of investigation in the case. “This case is directly being investigated under guidance of Commissioner; all efforts are being made to arrest those who are involved in the case. We are also taking help from CID,” said a senior police official.

While personal rivalry is a possible motive, police are not ruling anything out. The TMC and BJP had blamed each other for the murder. Upadhyay was killed on Tuesday night while on his way home. One man was held in connection with the case and sent to 13 days’ police custody on Wednesday.

