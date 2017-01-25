‘Honour of vote comes above honour of daughter’: Sharad Yadav in Patna

Janata Dal (United) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav. Janata Dal (United) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav.

Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav made a controversial remark in Patna, Bihar on January 24 while addressing a gathering of people. In a video released by news agency ANI, Yadav is heard saying “beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai” which translates to “the honour of vote comes above the honour of daughter/s”.

Yadav’s bizarre reason to make a comparison between the two, in his own words, is that “if daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation”.

Sharad Yadav has also served as the president of JD(U) and currently a member of Rajya Sabha. His party, after forming an alliance with RJD and Congress, came to power in Bihar in 2015.

Watch the video below:

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai” in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd