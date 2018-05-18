Honour killings in Haryana: In three cases in 1.5 months, girl victims’ kin convicted

In all three cases, mothers of the victim girls have been convicted under murder charges apart from other family members. (Representational Image) In all three cases, mothers of the victim girls have been convicted under murder charges apart from other family members. (Representational Image)

In less than one-and-a-half months, trial courts in Haryana have convicted family members in three separate cases of honour killings of girls in the state. In all three cases, mothers of the victim girls have been convicted under murder charges apart from other family members. In the latest case, a Sonipat Court Wednesday convicted the mother of a girl victim, her three brothers and a cousin for “strangulating the 17-year old girl after poisoning her in 2016 over “her relation with a village youth”.

Public prosecutor Pawan Attri told The Indian Express that the decision on quantum of punishment would be pronounced on Friday. “The court has held the accused guilty keeping in view statements of witnesses and circumstantial evidences,” said Atri. The incident had taken place at village Bidhal of Sonipat district on September 6, 2016. The victim, who had already lost her father, was youngest among eight siblings including five sisters.

On September 6, 2016, her mother Rajbala, brothers — Sonu, Sandeep and Mukesh — and cousin Krishan allegedly strangulated her after forcibly putting sulphas tablet in her mouth. In an attempt to destroy the evidence, her body was secretly cremated in the village cremation ground. A former village sarpanch, Om Prakash had lodged a complaint to the police into the matter. Police had reportedly collected the victim’s mortal remains from the cremation ground during investigation of the case.

On April 12, the same trial court in Sonipat had awarded life imprisonment to five family members including parents of a 17-year-old girl for her honour killings at village Matand of Sonipat district in 2016. A few days back, a Sirsa court had sentenced four people including victim girl’s parents and brother to life imprisonment for killing the girl and a youth she was allegedly in a relationship with in Dabwali village of Sirsa in 2016. Another family member, who was a juvenile, was imprisoned for three years.

Despite tough stance by courts, a Dalit youth recently shot dead his 25-year-old sister for marrying against the wishes of family in Sonipat district.

