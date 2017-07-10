Honour killing in Uttar Pradesh: Man kills daughter, lover in Sambhal

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

In a case of honour killing, a man allegedly killed his daughter and her lover in Ginnaur area at Sambhal, police said on Monday. Achhan Qureishi woke up Sunday night to find his 16-year-old daughter missing from home. He later found his daughter in a compromising position with her lover Salman (18) near their house. In a fit of anger, he strangulated his daughter and stabbed Salman, Superintendent of Police, Ravishankar Chhavi said. Police is probing the matter and has taken the accused in custody.

Bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem.

