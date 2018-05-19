Honour killing in Haryana: Mother, brothers among 5 given life term for killing 17-year-old

A Sonipat court Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to five family members of a 17-year-old girl for “strangulating” and “poisoning her in 2016 for her relation(ship) with a village youth”. Public prosecutor Pawan Attri told The Indian Express that the court has also imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on each of the accused.

This incident had taken place at Bidhal village of Sonipat district on September 6, 2016. The victim, youngest among eight siblings, including five sisters, was allegedly found in “objectionable” condition with a village youth on September 5, 2016. Next day, her mother Rajbala, brothers Sonu, Sandeep and Mukesh and cousin Krishan strangulated her after forcibly putting a sulphas tablet in her mouth.

In an attempt to destroy evidences, she was secretly cremated in the village cremation ground. Police had lodged an FIR on the complaint of former sarpanch Om Prakash.

