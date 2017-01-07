Honour killing: Father, mother produced in court in Rohtak

A couple, accused of murdering their daughter in a suspected case of honour killing in Rohtak, were produced in court on Friday. While the father was remanded in police custody, the mother was sent to judicial custody. Seema (20) was allegedly murdered by her father Khushi Ram, mother Angrezo and brother Rinku on Wednesday night for marrying against their wishes.

When they tried to cremate Seema on Thursday morning, police reached the spot and poured water on the funeral pyre and took out the half-burnt body. Seema, who belonged to a Dalit family, had married Pradeep, a Brahmin, on December 21.

After their marriage, Seema continued to live with her parents. The police said when her parents got to know about the marriage, they murdered Seema. Navin Jakhar, SHO, Shivaji Colony police station, said the post-mortem was conducted and the viscera sent for chemical examination. ENS