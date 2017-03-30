Honour killing case: Supreme Court upholds bail cancellation of accused

The Supreme Court upheld on Thursday the Karnataka High Court’s order dismissing bail of two persons in a case of “honour killing” of a youth in 2015.

A bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that the trial judge had granted them bail without following the established parameters of law and the high court had rightly cancelled the relief.

The bench observed that the victim, along with his wife, was “staying in peace away from the acrimonious community” but due to some kind of “misconceived class honour”, the incident had taken place.

“They (accused) thought that their perception mattered and as alleged, they put an end to the life spark of the young man. The choice of the daughter was allowed no space. Her identity was crushed and her thinking was crucified by parental dominance which has roots in an unfathomable sense of community honour,” the bench noted.

“Though the lovers became fugitive, the anger founded on anachronistic values prompted the accused persons to annihilate the life of a young man. In such a situation, the factors that have been highlighted by this court from time to time were required to be adverted to and the accused persons should not have been granted liberty on the grounds that have been thought appropriate by the trial judge,” it said.

The apex court also said that “perversity of approach by the additional sessions judge, who has enlarged the appellants on bail, is totally unacceptable” and was “reflective of sanctuary of errors”.

The apex court’s order came while dismissing the appeal filed by the accused challenging the high court’s order cancelling their bail.

