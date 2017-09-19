Honour killing’: Canada hands over custody of accused

Representational Image Representational Image

Canada has handed over custody of Malkiat Kaur and her brother Surjit Singh Badesha to a three-member visiting team of Punjab Police for their extradition to India, paving the way for their trial in the 2000 Jassi murder case. In June 2000, Canada-born Jaswinder Kaur Jassi, daughter of Malkiat Kaur, was killed in Punjab for “honour” after she “clandestinely” married Sukhwinder Singh Mithu against her family’s wishes. Kaur and Badesha are alleged to have orchestrated the crime, in which Jassi and Mithu were attacked by “contract killers”. Mithu survived the attack.

In 2005, seven accused in the case were awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in Sangrur. Later, four of them were acquitted but the Supreme Court of India upheld the life imprisonment of three, including a Punjab police inspector, Joginder Singh. “The Punjab Police team will reach Punjab with Malkiat Kaur and Surjit Singh Badesha day after tomorrow,” Patiala Inspector General of Police A S Rai said Monday.

A police team comprising Patiala SP (Headquarters) Kanwardeep Kaur, Dhuri DSP Akashdeep Singh Aulakh and inspector Deepinder Pal Singh reached Canada Sunday as the Supreme Court of Canada cleared the extradition of Jassi’s mother and maternal uncle recently.

Bidhu Shekhar, counsellor (Consular, OCI and CSO) had met Janet Henchey, Director General, International Assistance Group, Department of Justice, Canada, on September 11 regarding extradition of the duo and she (Henchey) informed him that the duo were lodged in Vancouver and she would like them to be handed over to the Punjab Police at the earliest.

