Honour for stricter cow protection law: Rajkot ‘royals’, Kshatriyas to felicitate CM

WITH THE state going to poll in few months, Mandhatasinh Jadeja, the scion of royal family of erstwhile Rajkot state, has planned a gathering of “royals of the state” and the Kshatriyas to felicitate Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for enacting a stringent cow protection law and “establishing the Kshatriya community as the protectors of cows again.”

Named Avsar Anandani Abhivyaktino or the occasion to express happiness, the felicitation will be held on Friday. The event is being jointly organised by Mandhatasinh through his Rajkot Rajya Foundation (RRF) and Kshatriya community of Rajkot city and district. RRF is a registered trust, founded by Mandhatasinh in 2003, to promote conservation and protection of cows, especially the Gir breed of cow, and other cultural activities.

Maharrao Raghuvirsinhji, the head of royal family of erstwhile princely state of Sirohi in Rajashtan, will be the chief guest at the event.

“This is an attempt to express our gratitude to CM Vijay Rupani for strengthening cow protection law in the state. Kshatriyas have always been protectors of cows in the history and we propose to re-establish this community as such,” Mandhatasinh said.

