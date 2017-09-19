Honeypreet tops list of 43 most wanted

Honeypreet Insan (File) Honeypreet Insan (File)

Haryana Police on Monday released a list of 43 people wanted for the violence that erupted in Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases last month. Pictures of all the wanted have been uploaded on the police website. Topping the list are Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, and Aditya Insan, a key Dera functionary and spokesman. Both are on the run and the police have issued lookout notices for them.

Police want to question Honeypreet about the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim after his conviction while Aditya is the prime accused in a sedition case for allegedly inciting Dera followers to riot after the self-styled godman’s conviction. Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan appeared before investigators on Monday.

