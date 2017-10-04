Honeypreet to be produced in court today, security increased

Honeypreet in custody at Chandimandir Police Station in sector 23 Panchkula. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia) Honeypreet in custody at Chandimandir Police Station in sector 23 Panchkula. (Express Photo: Sahil Walia)

AFTER THE arrest of Honeypreet Insaan, an adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the deployment of police and paramilitary forces around the district courts complex was increased on Tuesday. She will be produced in the court on Wednesday. Her female associate, Sukhdeep Kaur, who is from Bathinda, will also be produced in the court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday itself, the entry of people inside the court complex, which had been relaxed for the last fortnight, was again made stricter and the visitors were allowed to enter after checking their identity cards.

Honeypreet along with Sukhdeep was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road. They were being questioned at Chandimandir Police station by a team headed by IG (crime against women) Mamta Singh.

A DSP rank officer deputed at the court complex said, “We received instructions from senior police officers early in the morning to increase the presence of police personnel and install barricades, which were removed from the entry and exit points of the court complex some days back. Barricades were also installed on the roads near the roundabout of Sector 2, which led to the court complex. The security will remain tight on Wednesday too as Honeypreet along with another woman will be produced in the court.”

Security was also increased around the Civil Hospital in Sector 6. The district courts complex was abuzz with talks of Honeypreet’s surrender till afternoon. Then the news spread about her arrest from Zirakpur-Patiala highway.

The routine visitors to the court were allowed to enter after showing their identity cards and some of them were asked to accompany their advocates for gaining entry to the court complex. The security cover around the special CBI court, which is located on the first floor in the district courts complex, was also increased on Tuesday.

In the special CBI court, the day-to-day hearing of two murder cases against the Dera head is going on. On Tuesday, arguments took place in connection with the Ranjit Singh murder case. The checking of vehicles and entry of visitors to the court complex has been relaxed in the last couple of weeks. DCP (Panchkula) Manbir Singh refused to make any comment on the security arrangements.

