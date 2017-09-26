Honeypreet Insan’s transit anticipatory bail plea dismissed, court says she’s not entitled to any discretionary relief

Honeypreet Insan during Idea Exchange at Indian Express’ Noida Office. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha. Honeypreet Insan during Idea Exchange at Indian Express’ Noida Office. Express Photo by Abhinav Saha.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed transit anticipatory bail plea of Honeypreet Insan, who is facing charges of sedition and inciting violence following the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in twin rape cases.

While passing the order, the court said she has evaded arrest and, therefore, was not entitled to any discretionary relief. The court also observed that the bail plea was filed in Delhi to buy time and delay the proceedings going on in a Panchkula court in Haryana.

Honeypreet, who claims to be the adopted daughter of the jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief, has been on the run since the conviction of Ram Rahim in two rape cases. She is accused of inciting violence in Haryana after the Dera chief’s conviction, in which over 40 people were killed and over 250 injured.

Earlier in the day, the court had questioned Honeypreet for filing an anticipatory bail before it even though she was a permanent resident of Haryana. The court had asked the counsel for Honeypreet to show any document that a property in Delhi belonged to her or anyone connected to her. “The easiest way out is that you surrender,” Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal had said, while asking why the 36-year-old woman was seeking transit anticipatory bail for three weeks.

Honeypreet filed the transit anticipatory bail application to seek protection against her arrest during transit from Delhi to Haryana for joining probe in the sedition case.

