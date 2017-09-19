Honeypreet Insan tops Haryana Police’s list of 43 ‘most wanted’

The police want to question Honeypreet about the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim after his conviction. The police want to question Honeypreet about the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim after his conviction.

HARYANA POLICE Monday released a list of 43 people wanted for the violence that erupted in Panchkula after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted in two rape cases last month. The pictures of all the wanted have been uploaded on the police website. Topping the list are Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Ram Rahim, and Aditya Insan, a key Dera functionary and spokesman. Both are on the run and the police have already issued lookout notices against them. The police want to question Honeypreet about the conspiracy to free Ram Rahim after his conviction while Aditya is the prime accused in a sedition case for allegedly inciting Dera followers to riot after the self-styled godman’s conviction.

Meanwhile, Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan appeared before investigators on Monday. A Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by DSP Kuldeep Singh, questioned Vipassana for over three hours. The questioning was conducted at a police post in Sirsa. A police officer told mediapersons that Vipassana has admitted that Honeypreet had visited the Sirsa headquarters of the Dera after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. “Police will verify this information. If needed, she would be questioned again,” said an officer.

State DGP B S Sandhu on Monday said as many as 1,092 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. According to him, 35 people in Panchkula and six in Sirsa died after Dera followers went on the rampage after Ram Rahim was convicted on August 25 for raping two sadhvis. The DGP said police do not have any information about Honeypreet having fled to Nepal. “We have sent teams to her possible hideouts. Sometime arrests in such cases take time. Still, many arrests have been made in the past three weeks. For police, the arrests of Aditya Insan and another Dera functionary Pawan Insan are more important. Aditya Insan’s brother-in-law has been arrested,” said DGP.

About the possibility of use of chemicals during the violence in Panchkula, Sandhu said they cannot say anything at this stage because it may hamper the ongoing investigation. The DGP said a Punjab politician may also be asked to join the investigation as that person is believed to be a close relative of the Dera chief’s family. He repeated that the Dera chief was brought to the Panchkula court as part of a well-planned strategy.

When asked why Honeypreet was allowed to accompany the Dera chief on helicopter when he was being taken to Rohtak jail from Panchkula, Sandhu said that was part of a strategy as it was an extraordinary case. Police sources said a cash award would also be given to anyone who would help arrest the accused in connection with the Panchkula violance.

