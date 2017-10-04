Honeypreet Insan sent to six-day police custody by Panchkula court

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, remained a fugitive for 38 days after she was booked by the Haryana Police on charge of sedition. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia) Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, remained a fugitive for 38 days after she was booked by the Haryana Police on charge of sedition. (Source: Express photo by Sahil Walia)

Honeypreet Insaan, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, along with her woman associate, Jagdeep Kaur, was sent to six-day police custody by Panchkula court on Wednesday. Honeypreet is accused of inciting violence in Panchkula after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in twin rape cases on August 25, which left over 35 dead and 250 others injured.

Honeypreet along with Jagdeep was arrested from Zirakpur-Patiala road about 15 km from Chandigarh on Tuesday. They were being questioned at Chandimandir Police station by a team headed by IG (crime against women) Mamta Singh for several hours. She complained of chest pain on Tuesday night and was taken to a hospital where she was found to be fine by doctors.

Police and paramilitary forces around the district courts complex were deployed in large numbers after the arrest of Honeypreet on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, in an interview to a news channel, Honeypreet claimed that she was innocent. She described the allegations against her as “baseless”, saying she was falsely implicated in the sedition case.

Honeypreet alias Priyanka Taneja, remained a fugitive for 38 days after she was booked by the Haryana Police on charge of sedition. The police had been on Honeypreet’s trail for nearly a month and raids were conducted in Nepal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd