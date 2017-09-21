Honeypreet Insan not in our country: Nepal CBI

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files) Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s adopted daughter Honeypreet. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha/Files)

The Nepal’s Central Bureau Of Investigation on Thursday rejected reports of Honeypreet Insan, adopted daughter of convicted Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, being in their country. “Some people said she was sighted in Biratnagar, some said Western part of Nepal, and some said Mugling, Kathmandu. But the fact is that she is not in Nepal; wrong information,” said DIG Pushkar Karki, Central Investigation Bureau director.

Earlier it was alleged that Honeypreet Insan has been spotted in Nepal’s Dharan-Itehari area. According to India Today reports, top Dera aide Pradeep Goyal alias Vicky, who was arrested from Udaipur on Saturday, had told the police that Honeypreet had fled to Nepal after Ram Rahim’s sentencing in rape case.

Patrolling was stepped up along the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj and adjoining districts to nab Honeypreet Insan. Police on Wednesday said that officials from central and state intelligence agencies have been camping in Maharajganj (UP) for the past couple of days and keeping a strict eye on movement along the border.

Honeypreet Insan has been booked in Haryana for allegedly inciting violence following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Posters of Honeypreet with an appeal to the public to inform the police if she is sighted, have been pasted on walls along streets and at the police station at Sonauli in Maharajganj close to the Nepal border.

