Honeypreet Insan remanded in judicial custody for 10 days

Panchkula police told the court that a mobile phone was recovered from Honeypreet Insan Panchkula police told the court that a mobile phone was recovered from Honeypreet Insan

The Panchkula district court on Friday sent Honeypreet Insan, the ‘adopted daughter’ of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur to judicial custody till October 23. They will be sent to Ambala jail.

Panchkula police told the court that a mobile phone was recovered from Honeypreet and they were studying the details.

On Tuesday, the court had extended their police custody by three days. However, the police had sought a nine-day custody for further interrogation after a laptop was recovered from the Dera headquarters in Sirsa that contained the details of people who were the part of a meeting on August 17. Police claimed the plan to trigger riots if Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted was hatched in the meeting.

ALSO READ: Dera chairperson Vipassana Insan appears before SIT

The Dera chief was convicted on August 28 and handed a rigorous 20-year jail term on rape charges. A team of Haryana Police had arrested Honeypreet on October 3. She was sent to six-day police custody by a Panchukla court. Honeypreet, who was on the run for more than 38 days, faces sedition charges in connection with the violence that led to the death of 41 people in Panchkula and Sirsa following the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App