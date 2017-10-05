Honeypreet Insan not cooperating in interrogation: Panchkula Police Commissioner

A team of Haryana Police had arrested Honeypreet on Tuesday afternoon when it intercepted the vehicle she was traveling in on the Zirakpur-Patiala road. (File) A team of Haryana Police had arrested Honeypreet on Tuesday afternoon when it intercepted the vehicle she was traveling in on the Zirakpur-Patiala road. (File)

Priyanka Taneja alias Honeypreet Insan, the ‘adopted’ daughter of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is not cooperating with the police in its interrogation, said Panchkula Police Commissioner on Thursday. According to a tweet shared by ANI, Police Commissioner A.S. Chawla said that the department may ask for further remand if Insan’s reluctant attitude in helping the police, continues this way.

“Honeypreet is not co-operating in interrogation as desired. If this continues we’ll ask for further remand, Chawla was quoted as saying by ANI. Chawla also said that the person who provided Honeypreet’s whereabouts to the police while she was absconding, was rounded up and being interrogated by the police.

A team of Haryana Police had arrested Honeypreet on Tuesday afternoon. She was sent to six-day police custody by a Panchukla court on Wednesday.

Facing the sedition charge, in connection with the violence that led to the death of 41 people in Panchkula and Sirsa following the conviction of Singh on rape charges, Honeypreet was on the run for more than 38 days.

Honeypreet was last spotted in public as she accompanied Singh in a helicopter from Panchkula to a jail in Rohtak after a CBI court held him guilty on August 25. A case was registered against her on August 26 on charges of sedition for inciting violence in Panchkula and Sirsa. Panchkula police had later issued a lookout notice and procured an arrest warrant in her name.

