Honeypreet Insan distributed Rs 1.25 crore to spread violence in Panchkula: Haryana Police

Haryana police have claimed that Honeypreet Insaan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had distributed Rs 1.25 crore through two dera functionaries —Chamkor Singh and Daan Singh — to the dera followers to spread violence in Panchkula on August 25.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that the information about the distribution of the money has come to light during the ongoing interrogation of Honeypreet and other accused. Chamkor Singh and Daan Singh, who were arrested earlier for instigating violence, are currently lodged in judicial custody. As many as 36 persons were killed in the violence in Panchkula which took place soon after the conviction of Ram Rahim under the charges of rape on August 25.

However, when contacted, Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla said, “Honeypreet is not cooperating with the investigating agency. She misled the investigators when she was taken to all the specific places in Bathinda. Her associate, Sukhdeep Kaur, is also following on the lines of Honeypreet Insaan.”

Meanwhile, in another interesting revelation, one of the arrested accused, who was considered very close to Ram Rahim, was found castrated. This came to light during the medical examination of the accused. “His medical report has been shared with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is already probing the allegations of forceful castration at the dera,” said a police official. Apart from this, the official said, one more accused was also found castrated.

Though, Chawla said, “It is a sensitive matter and we can not make any comment on this issue at this stage. The medical examination of all the accused, who were considered to be very close to Ram Rahim, is conducted by a special panel of doctors.”

Meanwhile, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday demanded that a sitting high court judge probe the deadly violence in Panchkula which followed the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

“The entire episode leading to the Panchkula violence needs in-depth probe. A commission headed by a sitting judge of the high court should be set up,” Hooda said while speaking to the journalists. He suggested that former Uttar Pradesh DGP Prakash Singh, under whom a panel to probe the role of police and civil administration officials during the Jat reservation stir last year was constituted, should assist the commission.

A number of “conspiracy theories” have been doing the rounds, he said, adding that the state government had first said that Section 144 had been imposed in the city, but how did thousands of Dera followers gathered in Panchkula ahead of Ram Rahim’s conviction. “The government first said those who had gathered there did not carry any weapons or sticks, but when violence broke out, they changed their stance,” he said.

