Honeypreet Insan breaks silence: ‘Will go to court when in better mental state; Ram Rahim’s innocence will be proved’

After evading arrest for over a month, Honeypreet Insan spoke to India Today and asked if the police had any evidence to prove she was guilty. Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s ‘adopted daughter’ is accused of inciting violence after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted in twin rape cases on August 25. The violence following his conviction had left 40 dead. Honeypreet faces charges of sedition and inciting violence.

“I have been called a traitor, which is absolutely wrong…. I want to ask, how can a girl go alone without appropriate permission in the middle of the force? Later they all said that I was wrong. I just need to say that all evidence is there for the world to see. They accuse me of being involved in riots, but do they have any evidence against me,” she told India Today in an interview from an undisclosed location.

She said she was portrayed in a wrong manner and she had travelled to the Rohtak district jail with Ram Rahim from Panchkula only after they got the permission to do so. Honeypreet also accused the media of “maligning a father-daughter relationship.” She said Ram Rahim was innocent and “his innocence will be proved.”

On the question of surrender, she said that she would go to the Punjab and Haryana High Court once she is in a better “mental state.” “My father taught me lessons in patriotism. He said we’d live and die in the name of the country. Then he went to jail and I was called a traitor. Mental stithi sambhalne mein bhi time lagega na,” she said in a quivering voice. When questioned if she would surrender to the court, she paused for a while before answering that she would take legal opinion. Honeypreet, who often refers to herself as ‘Papa’s angel’, had her transit anticipatory bail plea rejected the Delhi High Court last month.

Panchkula Police Commissioner told ANI on Tuesday they were ready with arrangements on Honeypreet’s surrender. “The moment we have information, we’ll let you know. Our arrangements in this regard are active.”

