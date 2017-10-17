Woman, son arrested for harbouring Honeypreet: Police

Haryana Police take Honeypreet to Bathinda, to inspect a house where she claimed to have stayed for a few days after being booked by Panchkula Police, on Thursday. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Haryana Police take Honeypreet to Bathinda, to inspect a house where she claimed to have stayed for a few days after being booked by Panchkula Police, on Thursday. (Express File Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

PANCHKULA police on Monday arrested one Sharanjeet Kaur and her son Gurmeet Singh for allegedly harbouring Honeypreet, the ‘adopted daughter’ of jailed Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, when she was absconding.

Chandigarh police head constable Lal Chand was also arrested for his alleged role in trying to ‘free’ the Dera chief from the district court complex on August 25 after he was convicted in two rape cases. One Gopal Bansal was arrested on Monday for alleged involvement in the violence following the conviction of the Dera chief in Panchkula.

Police have also recovered a bag containing two passports — one cancelled and one valid — of Ram Rahim, along with the some coloured photocopies of the valid passport. More than a dozen credit, debit cards, chequebooks and some blank cheques were also found. Sources said the bag was the part of seizures from inside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, Sirsa, and later handed over to Panchkula police.

Lal Chand was posted with the CID wing of Chandigarh police and was spotted near the district court complex in Panchkula on August 25. Police sources said Chand was summoned for joining the police investigation and arrested as he failed to give satisfactory replies. Sources said Chand was a follower of the Dera and his name was on a list of 110 persons who were being monitored by the intelligence wing of Chandigarh police.

Panchkula Police Commissioner A S Chawla, said, “We got evidence against Lal Chand and arrested him. Sharanjeet and her son, Gurmeet, had provided shelter to Honeypreet.”

