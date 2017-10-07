Honeypreet, accomplice taken to Sirsa by Panchkula police

On her third day of police remand, Honeypreet, the adopted daughter of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, and her accomplice Sukhdeep Kaur were taken to Sirsa and other locations by a team of Panchkula police on Saturday.
Rakesh Kumar, another accused arrested in connection with the August 25 Panchkula violence, was Saturday produced in a local court, which extended his police custody for three days.
Rakesh, believed to be Honeypreet’s driver, was arrested on September 27. His 10-day police custody ended today.
Rakesh, a resident of Sagrur district in Punjab, is being questioned about the whereabouts of absconding Aditya Insaan and Pawan Insaan.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App