Honey trap case: MP government reconstitutes SIT again

THE MADHYA Pradesh government on Tuesday again reconstituted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey trap case that has become a constant source of mud-slinging amid allegations of witchhunt.

Advertising

In a late-night reshuffle, additional DG (Counter-intelligence and ATS) Sanjeev Shami was removed as the SIT chief and transferred as ADG (selection and recruitment) at the police headquarters, with additional charge of anti-Naxal operations.

Shami was made the SIT chief a week ago after IG (CID) D Srinivas Varma, who held the charge for few hours, reportedly expressed unwillingness to head the high-profile probe in which six people, including five women, have been arrested so far for allegedly blackmailing an engineer with Indore Municipal Corporation by threatening to circulate sex clips.

Director Prosecution Rajendra Kumar has now been posted as Special DG (Cyber Crime) and made the new SIT chief. Additional DG (RAPTC) Indore Milind Kanaskar has been made the ADG (Cyber Crime) and the second member of the SIT. Indore Senior Superintendent of Police Ruchi Vardhan Mishra is the only official to have been named on all three SITs.