Honest politician suffers most, I have experienced it: Rahul Gandhi in Rajkot

Rajkot : Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the dairy farmers at Pipalia Raj, Rajkot in Gujarat on Tuesday. PTI Photo Rajkot : Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi during an interaction with the dairy farmers at Pipalia Raj, Rajkot in Gujarat on Tuesday. PTI Photo

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday reiterated his criticism of the Narendra Modi-led central government, insisting that small and medium businesses will help in generating employment for youth. His comments come at a time when the BJP government is battling a public perception of economic mismanagement after GDP slumped to a three-year low in the June quarter. “Rozgaar agar aayega toh small aur medium businesses se hi ayega (Employment can only be generated via small and medium businesses),” Rahul Gandhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

The Congress leader kept targeting the Centre over the hasty rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation. He stated that there was no planning in the implementation of GST. “Dr Manmohan Singh immediately after PM Modi’s announcement of demonetisation had said it is a criminal act,” Gandhi said during an interaction with the business community in Rajkot.

The Congress scion further said the most difficult job in India was to be an honest politician. “An honest politician suffers the most, I have experienced it,” he said.

ALSO READ: PM promotes Make in India, but walk into any shop and it’s all Made in China: Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Gandhi said the people of Gujarat, including farmers, small traders and labourers work hard but the benefits are being reaped by five-10 industrialists, adding that this “Modi Model” needs to be changed. “If we want to change Gujarat, we have to make a government of Gujarat. Government by remote control will not work,” Gandhi while addressing a gathering in Morbi district on the second day of his Navsarjan Yatra in poll-bound Gujarat.

Kick-starting the second day of his visit to Gujarat, Gandhi met trading community representatives in Jamnagar, who shared their concerns with him. He then addressed a gathering in Dhrol in Jamnagar that have a sizable Patel community and slammed Prime Minister Modi over police firing during the Patidar agitation.

With ANI inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd