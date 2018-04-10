Homeopaths should adopt high standard of ethics, says Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo: Twitter/@VPSecretariat)

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday called Homeopaths for adopting a high standard of ethics and values while practising the profession. On the occasion of World Homeopathy Day on Tuesday, Naidu pitched for creating awareness among people for changing their lifestyle to improve their health. Highlighting the importance of homeopathy which he said has “no side-effects or after-effects”, Naidu said he would “like to see a day when homeopathy comes to every home” in India.

Stressing that doctors are the “crusaders of building a healthy nation”, the vice president said a healthy nation is more important than a wealthy nation. “If you are healthy, you can become wealthy. But if you are wealthy, there is no guarantee that you can become healthy…health is the real wealth,” he said after inaugurating the two-day scientific convention being organised by AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) ministry.

April 10 is observed as the World Homoeopathy Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of Homoeopathy, Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, a German physician. Health does not merely means disease-free but a holistic well-being of a person who is free from any physical, social and mental problem, Naidu said and pitched for a need for a comprehensive system to promote education and research in homeopathy, gaining popularity day by day.

“Homeopathy is cost effective… no side-effects or after-effects, no defects. It provides appropriate solutions for many challenges… Homeopathy is mission, not a commission,” Naidu said and called for adopting a high standard of ethics and values while practising it. Naidu called upon the medical fraternity, including allopathy, homeopathy and unani doctors, to focus on creating awareness among the people on the need for changes in lifestyle and “live with the nature” and culture.

“We should focus more on creating awareness among the people on the need for lifestyle changes…(Earlier) people used to live friendly with the nature. When nature and culture come together, we have better future,” he said and added culture does not mean any religion but a way of life. He said lifestyle has changed over the years, there is “no physical exercise. No walking, only loose talking”.

“Do some exercise, It keeps your body and mind under control,” he advised. “Sunlight, fresh air and good water –these things are missing in our lives. We are going for artificial lights, dim lights and our life is also becoming dim,” he said.

Among others, Minister of State (independent charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik and Lok Sabha MP Manoj Rajoria were also present on the occasion. AYUSH awards relating to Homoeopathy for Life Time Achievement, Best Teacher, Young Scientist and Best Research paper were also given on the occasion.

