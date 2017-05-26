Homeless man held for raping minor: Cops

A 30-year-old homeless man has been arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate area. Police said they arrested the accused, identified as Shiva, within a few hours of the case being

reported. The matter came to light Wednesday night when the mother spotted the girl crying in pain. Police sources said she told her mother that “Shiva uncle beat her up”. Her mother, who is a ragpicker, filed a police complaint.

Police said the girl was taken to Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, where doctors confirmed sexual assault. Doctors said the girl had serious injuries in her private parts and is being kept under observation.

During investigation, police found that the girl kept repeating Shiva’s name but neither her mother nor the neighbours knew such a person. Police then rounded up all persons called Shiva. A police officer said, “Around two dozen people called Shiva were questioned. One of them confessed to the crime. He told us that he lured the girl on the pretext of giving her toffees and raped her. He thought the girl would not recognise him.”

“The accused does not seem to have a past criminal record,” a police officer said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now