Home secy in UK to finalise MoU on intel sharing, extradition pleas

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought Britain’s cooperation for return of escaped Indian economic offenders during his recent meeting with UK counterpart Theresa May at Hamburg, a delegation led by Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi reached London on Monday to finalise a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries for sharing of intelligence and expediting extradition requests, including that of liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

In May, a UK delegation led by Patsy Wilkinson, second permanent secretary, British Home Office, held consultations with Mehrishi in Delhi to sign the pact, but it was then turned down by India as one of the clauses was deportation of illegal Indian immigrants. New Delhi insisted that such provisions need more deliberation and the cases will be accepted only after verification.

