Home Secretary meets Mehbooba Mufti over LOC, state security

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday met Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba to discuss the overall security in the state and on the Line of Control. “The Union Home Secretary held extensive discussions with the Chief Minister on the overall security and law and order situation in the state,” an official spokesman said.

The meeting comes a day after Gauba held a marathon security meeting with top officials of Army, police and paramilitary forces in Srinagar. During the meeting, the top security officials had briefed Gauba about the situation on the LoC and the status of infiltration, especially the killing of five militants in Kupwara, which the Army and police claimed were the fresh group of infiltrators. The state police had also briefed Guaba on local youths joining militancy ranks, especially in Kupwara and South Kashmir.

