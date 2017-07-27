Home Ministry transfers UP Assembly explosive case to NIA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo)

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday transferred the case of the explosive substance found in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The agency has re-registered the FIR in the matter, which was originally lodged by Uttar Pradesh police at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

“We will begin investigation into the issue tomorrow (Thursday), “ an NIA officer said.

On July 12, 150 gm of a powdery substance was found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Singh in the state Assembly. A day after, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had declared that the substance was PETN, a plastic explosive.

The fresh FIR has been lodged at NIA’s Lucknow branch office against unidentified persons on various sections of IPCs including 121-A ( punishment for waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 120 B (conspiracy), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Act.

“We have registered the FIR into the matter on Wednesday in the Lucknow branch,” said a senior official of the NIA. The Home Ministry had also asked for a forensic report of the substance.

Asking for an NIA probe into the episode, CM Adityanath had said, “Can we allow anyone to compromise the security of 403 MLAs? This is PETN, this is a dangerous substance. It will be revealed who is behind this…”

