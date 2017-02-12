Home Ministry site not hacked: Official

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 12, 2017 4:51 pm
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday denied the reports of its official website being hacked. An MHA official confirmed that the website is blocked due to repair work. “There has been no hacking. The site is under construction, that is why it’s down,” he said.
The Home Ministry website remained inaccessible throughout Sunday morning, which was subsequently attributed to a hacking in many news reports.
© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd