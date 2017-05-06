Home Ministry seeks details of AAP’s foreign donations

Political witch-hunt, says Arvind Kejriwal’s party. Prem Nath Pandey Political witch-hunt, says Arvind Kejriwal’s party. Prem Nath Pandey

The Union Home Ministry Friday sought details of foreign donations from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party on the suspicion that it might have violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, 2010, (FCRA), officials said.

According to officials, a query has been sent to the AAP on the grounds that some provisions of the FCRA were violated.

The Home Ministry, however, clarified it is routine for them to seek clarifications on foreign funding of political parties.

The move comes a day after the party accused the central government of using the CBI to target its leaders.

On Thursday, the investigation agency raided the office and residence of former Delhi Health Secretary Tarun Seem and charged him with corruption. Seem is known to be close to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He is under the scanner for allegedly flouting rules while handing out a Rs 10.50 crore contract to three companies.

AAP had sought donations from the public at the time of its inception and a majority of its donors were from abroad. In 2013, the UPA government had also probed the funds of AAP but no discrepancies were found.

The Delhi High Court had, in December 2015, dismissed a plea seeking a CBI probe into the funding of AAP for alleged violation of provisions of FCRA.

The court had then taken note of the Ministry of Home Affairs reply that nothing was found against AAP in its probe report regarding allegations that it had received offshore funds in violation of FCRA provisions.

Following Friday’s development, Raghav Chadha, AAP’s national spokesperson and national treasurer, wrote on Twitter, “CBI raids yesterday & foreign funding investigation today, Centre’s vendetta comes out as an all out war on this political toddler called AAP.”

“All agencies at Centre’s disposal have been unleashed against AAP, its Govt in Delhi and its ministers. Very very dangerous for democracy… Political titans witch-hunting AAP must realise our collective morale is strong enough to weather your baseless, short lived investigations,” he wrote.

