Home Ministry says no resignation letter from Jammu & Kashmir Governor NN Vohra

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra.

Home Ministry officials on Monday clarified that they have received no letter of resignation from Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. This, after a section of the media reported that the Governor has offered to resign over ‘health issues’. “As of now, no proposal has been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs about Jammu & Kashmir Governor NN Vohra wanting to resign,” Home ministry spokesperson Ashok Prasad told News 18.

Sources close to Raj Bhavan have told The Indian Express that no resignation letter has gone out from the Governor’s office to the Centre. More details are awaited.

Vohra was appointed Governor of Jammu and Kashmir in 2008 and was in 2013 offered a second term. Earlier, he had served as Union Home Secretary and Defence Secretary. A Punjab cadre IAS officer, he was recalled from retirement to head the PMO as Principal Secretary to Prime Minister IK Gujral during 1997-98. Vohra is also a recipient of the Padma Vibushan.

