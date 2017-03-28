Home Ministry sets up expert panel on rail safety

Earlier, Prabhu had written to Singh seeking a detailed probe by the NIA into at least six incidents where effort was made to cause an accident. (Representational Image) Earlier, Prabhu had written to Singh seeking a detailed probe by the NIA into at least six incidents where effort was made to cause an accident. (Representational Image)

After a spate of train accidents indicating sabotage, the Union Home Ministry on Monday announced setting up of an expert committee to suggest steps for strengthening security of railway tracks and other assets. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and attended by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others. Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju, Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, special secretary (internal security) and senior railway ministry officials also attended the meeting.

“The Home Minister has decided to constitute an expert committee to suggest measures to strengthen safety and security of railway tracks and property,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“A fruitful coordination meeting to improve security of Indian railways and for better protection of railway assets including rail tracks,” Rijiju tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier, Prabhu had written to Singh seeking a detailed probe by the NIA into at least six incidents where effort was made to cause an accident. Following his letter, the Home Ministry handed over the probe into three cases to the NIA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rallies in UP had indicated that recent train accidents were triggered from across the border.

