Home Ministry launches Twitter handle to help families of martyred soldiers

The home ministry has launched a Twitter handle for a fund which helps families of paramilitary personnel killed while fighting extremists.

@BharatKeVeer will provide information about a home ministry initiative to support soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“MHA’s initiative to pay homage and provide support to India’s bravehearts, #BharatKeVeer is now on Twitter. Follow @BharatKeVeer for updates,” Home Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted.

The app and the website ‘BharatKeVeer’ was launched in April by the home minister with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had mooted the idea.

People can visit the portal and make a monetary contribution which will go directly to the bank account of a late soldier’s family.

