Panel on citizenship bill seeks more time

The bill was referred to the JCP as there is a lack of political consensus on the proposed changes making illegal migrants eligible for citizenship.

The Joint Committee of Parliament looking into the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 has received 9,000 memorandums from individuals and organisations. The committee, supposed to submit its report by April 10, has now sought an extension up to the first day of the last week of the monsoon session to study these and make more field visits even as it awaits replies from the home ministry.

Committee chairperson Satyapal Singh has written to Lok Sabha seeking the extension and informing it that it has so far had five sittings and undertaken a field visit to Rajasthan. Though it has spoken to senior officials of several states, the home ministry has sought an extension for furnishing written replies. The bill was referred to the JCP as there is a lack of political consensus on the proposed changes making illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians eligible for citizenship.

