Home ministry gaffe: Spain-Morocco image, text on Indo-Pak border

The Union Home Ministry in its annual report, submitted before Parliament, has purportedly carried a photograph of the Spain-Morocco border under the head “state-wise detail of floodlighting along India-Pakistan border”.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ordered an inquiry following the controversy. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said: “We are enquiring into the matter and will issue an apology if there is merit in it.”

Mehrishi is learnt to have asked BSF to explain where it got the image. Sources said officials were scrambling for answers, given the embarrassing gaffe. The goof-up was first reported by altnews.in, an alternative news website. The report says floodlights have been sanctioned for 2043.76 km along the Pakistan border, of which 1943.76 km was completed and only 100 km remained.

