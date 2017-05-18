Home ministry extends deadline to declare party funding sources

The Ministry of Home Affairs has given 15 days more to the ruling BJP, Congress and AAP to furnish details of the sources of their overseas funding. The ministry in separate communications to political parties had asked them to submit by May 16 details of their funding sources, including those from abroad or foreign business enterprises.

A ministry spokesman confirmed the 15-day extension. The exercise was part of the routine communication sent to political parties every year to ascertain whether they had violated provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). Official sources said these were “not show-cause notices”. If such a necessity arises, the decision would be taken only after receiving the replies.

The AAP had alleged that the Centre’s move was a clear case of a “political witchhunt”. “All the agencies at the Centre’s disposal have been unleashed against the AAP, its government in Delhi and its ministers, which is very dangerous for democracy,” the party had said.

